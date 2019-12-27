|
|
Thompson
LTC Earl A. "Hap" Thompson US Army Retired passed away on December 8, 2019.
Hap was born in Oklahoma City, OK. The family moved to Salem, IL where he grew up and graduated from high school. He attended the University of Kansas and was commissioned in the United States Army upon his graduation.
Hap was stationed all over the world and the US during his career in the Army - Texas, Virginia, California, Maryland, Missouri, Germany, Vietnam, Korea, Hawaii, and Washington DC. Upon retirement from the Army, he worked for API for 10 years, and then for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in New Orleans for 10 years before retiring to St. Johns, FL.
Hap is survived by his wife of 46 years, June, and his children Cynthia Thompson-Warman, Fredericksburg, TX, Daniel Thompson (Nancy), Fredericksburg, TX, Cynthia Daegele, Centreville, VA, and Melanie Tillotson (Tom), McLean, VA.
Hap was blessed with seven beautiful grandchildren: Courtney and Conor Thompson; Ryne, Mason, and Shelby Daegele; and Christopher and Nathaniel Tillotson.
Hap was preceded in death by both of his parents Raymond "Tommy" Thompson and Louise Thompson-Gazin. Hap was beloved by many cousins from the Thompson and Brown families.
Hap's passions were his family, golf, and travel. He was active and enjoyed his involvement with the MOAA of St. Augustine's FL, and ASTM Associations until his death. His love of life will be missed by his family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for contributions to , Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, , s, University of Kansas, or Mandarin United Methodist Church.
We will celebrate his life and all that he means to us at 10:00 AM on Friday, January 3, 2020 in the chapel of Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home followed by a committal at Jacksonville National Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019