Trefry
Earl Carl Trefry, Jr. (Chip), 71, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love and support of his family on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.
Chip is survived by his high school sweetheart, wife of 50 years, Suzanne Southcott Trefry; his children: Earl Carl Trefry, III (Chet), Aimee Trefry Powell, Nicklaus Albert Trefry, and Courtney Michele Trefry, and their spouses; his siblings: Penny Borgia, Pat Ellis, Susan Pattillo, and their spouses; 12 grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
The celebration of Chip's life will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 23 at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Legacy Lodge, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, Florida 32207, followed by an open reception at the San Jose Country Club, 7529 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, Florida 32217.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the following charities: The First Tee of North Florida and Daniel Kids.
Visit www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com to read the full obituary.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel 904-737-7171.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020