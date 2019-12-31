|
|
Watson
Earline Taylor Watson, a resident of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on December 26, 2019. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 11 AM at Harvest Ministries, 2550 Fouraker Road. Ms. Watson's remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 5-8 pm at the MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Ave.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020