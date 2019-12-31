Home

Q.L. Douglas Funeral Home
2403 Edison Avenue
Jacksonville, FL 32204
904-683-3044
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Q.L. Douglas Funeral Home
2403 Edison Avenue
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Harvest Ministries
2550 Fouraker Road
Earline Watson Obituary
Watson
Earline Taylor Watson, a resident of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on December 26, 2019. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 11 AM at Harvest Ministries, 2550 Fouraker Road. Ms. Watson's remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 5-8 pm at the MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Ave.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
