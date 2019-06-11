Home

Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Rosa Glover Holmes Memorial Chapel
Earnie Seldon Obituary
Seldon
Funeral service for Mrs. Earnie Mae Seldon will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 1:00PM in the Rosa Glover Holmes Memorial Chapel. She was employed by Swisher Ins., (formerly King Edward Cigar) retiring after 40 years of dedicated service. She is survived by her daughter, Aquanette Willis (Edward); grandson, Joseph J. Willis; sister, Thelma Mainer (George); devoted niece, Wendy Stark (Johnny); and a host of relatives and friends. Viewing and visitation will be held in the mortuary on Wednesday, TODAY, from 2 until 5PM. Interment in Historic Restlawn Cemetery.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 11 to June 12, 2019
