Ogilvie
Ed Russell Ogilvie (Big Ed), passed away on May 3, 2020, at UF Hospital Jacksonville, FL at the age of 83. Beloved Husband of Janice Ogilvie (Croft). They shared 62 blessed years of marriage.
Ed was born in Wilcox County, GA. He was retired from ITT Rayonier Fernandina Beach, FL as an accomplished welder and pipefitter. Known for his superb craftsmanship on his stainless-steel cooker/smokers that he made.
He was a loyal Husband, Papa, Great Grand Papa, and a Friend to many. He loved spending time with his family, fishing, hunting, working in his garden, and taking care of Missy (pet).
He is survived by his wife Janice, daughters Debi (James), Beth (Randy), Becky (Bill), son Danny (Dorothy), brothers Norman Ogilvie, John Ogilvie and sister Bobbie Beecher. He was Papa to many Grandchildren, Great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
The Celebration of Life Service (Drive-In) will be held on Saturday, May 9th, 2020 at 11:00 AM at East Pointe Church 270 Kernan Blvd North, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to East Pointe Church Building Fund 270 Kernan Blvd North, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 5 to May 6, 2020.