|
|
Walker
Eddean (Aunt Deannie) Hinds (Nana) Walker, age 92, passed away on October 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Florida. She was born May 29, 1927, in Jacksonville, Florida, the daughter of Annie Mae and Tommy Will Hinds.
Her love for children led Eddean to open her daycare center, Walker's Day Nursery, in 1955 and she continued working as the owner/operator until her retirement in 1992. She was known to multiple generations of children as either "Aunt Deannie" or "Nana Walker". She was well-known to friends and relatives as a great cook and enjoyed taking care of her family. In her later years, she greatly enjoyed traveling to the family's weekend getaway house in the Low Country of South Carolina where she had made many new friends.
Eddean was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years Walter Scott Walker, and daughter Sharon Agee.
Eddean is survived by daughter Elaine, son Wayne, granddaughters Michelle, Shavon, and Amy (Dan), and many great-grandchildren.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff of St. Vincent's Southside hospital and the Community Hospice Center at St. Vincent's Southside for taking such good care of Eddean during her time of need.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 10th from 5 - 7 pm at the Arlington Park Funeral Home, 6920 Lone Star Road, Jacksonville, Florida, 32211. Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 11th at 11 am at Arlington Park Cemetery, burial to follow. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Arlington Park Funeral Home,
904-724-6384.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019