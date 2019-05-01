Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buggs-Bellamy Funeral Service
2936 Jerry Lane
Jacksonville, FL 32218
904-768-5000
Resources
More Obituaries for Eddie Prime
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eddie Prime

Obituary Condolences

Eddie Prime Obituary
PRIME
The Celebration of Life for Dea. Eddie L. Prime is 11:00 am, Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Mt. Bethel Baptist Church, Pastor R.E. Herring, Sr., Eulogist. Interment Monday in the Jacksonville National Cemetery. He is a retired Army veteran, retired Postal mail handler, and a member of the Masonic family. Visitation Friday from 4-7pm and Saturday from 10-11am in Mt. Bethel Baptist Church. He is survived by his loving wife, Ruthie; children, siblings, and many other relatives and friends.
Arrangements by Buggs Bellamy Funeral Services, 2936 Jerry Lane 32218, 904-768-5000. www.buggsbellamy.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 1 to May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now