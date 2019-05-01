|
PRIME
The Celebration of Life for Dea. Eddie L. Prime is 11:00 am, Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Mt. Bethel Baptist Church, Pastor R.E. Herring, Sr., Eulogist. Interment Monday in the Jacksonville National Cemetery. He is a retired Army veteran, retired Postal mail handler, and a member of the Masonic family. Visitation Friday from 4-7pm and Saturday from 10-11am in Mt. Bethel Baptist Church. He is survived by his loving wife, Ruthie; children, siblings, and many other relatives and friends.
Arrangements by Buggs Bellamy Funeral Services, 2936 Jerry Lane 32218, 904-768-5000. www.buggsbellamy.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 1 to May 2, 2019