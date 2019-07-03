|
Arline
ARLINE - Mr. Edgar Arline passed away on July 1, 2019. He was a member of St. Stephen AME Church, Rev. David Green, Pastor. He is survived by his loving family. Funeral services will be held Monday at 10:00am at his church. Visitation of friends will be held Saturday at the mortuary from 5-7pm. Interment in Jacksonville National Cemetery. Arrangements by: JAMES GRAHAM MORTUARY, INC. 3631 Moncrief Road.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 3 to July 5, 2019