James Graham Mortuary
3631 Moncrief Road
Jacksonville, FL 32209-3926
(904) 766-0436
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
James Graham Mortuary
3631 Moncrief Road
Jacksonville, FL 32209-3926
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
at his church
ARLINE - Mr. Edgar Arline passed away on July 1, 2019. He was a member of St. Stephen AME Church, Rev. David Green, Pastor. He is survived by his loving family. Funeral services will be held Monday at 10:00am at his church. Visitation of friends will be held Saturday at the mortuary from 5-7pm. Interment in Jacksonville National Cemetery. Arrangements by: JAMES GRAHAM MORTUARY, INC. 3631 Moncrief Road.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 3 to July 5, 2019
