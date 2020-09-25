1/
Edgar Dudley Fleming Sr.
1930 - 2020
Fleming
Edgar Dudley Fleming, Sr. (November 20, 1930 – September 18, 2020) passed away peacefully on September 18, 2020 in Fernandina Beach, FL. Edgar was a loving husband, father and friend to many. He is survived by his sons, Edgar D. Fleming, Jr. (Pam) and Lynwood M. Fleming (Dana). He is predeceased by his wife of 62 ½ years, the love of his life, Gladys Elyse Fleming and son, John Fleming. Edgar was born in Deland, FL and resided in Jacksonville, FL until he retired and moved to Fernandina Beach, FL where he spent the remainder of his life fishing and spending time with his family. Edgar proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps and retired from Pan American Airlines (National Airlines).
Edgar will be dearly missed by all who have survived him. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, an organization Edgar and Elyse supported for many years.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
