|
|
FYVIE
Edith Nobles Fyvie, 90, was born in Columbus County, NC, on Sept. 22, 1928, and died in Jacksonville, FL, on March 7, 2019.
Edith is survived by her children: Kathy Van Citters, June Crews (Bill), Craig Walker (Pam) and Ricky Walker (Peggy), nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, sisters, nieces and nephews.
A full obituary may be found at www.giddensreedfh.com.
A funeral will be held 3 PM Sunday, March 10, 2019 in the chapel of Giddens-Reed Funeral Home 270 U.S. Highway 301 N., Baldwin, Fla., 904-266-2337.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 10, 2019