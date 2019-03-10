Home

Edith Nobles Fyvie

Edith Nobles Fyvie Obituary
FYVIE
Edith Nobles Fyvie, 90, was born in Columbus County, NC, on Sept. 22, 1928, and died in Jacksonville, FL, on March 7, 2019.
Edith is survived by her children: Kathy Van Citters, June Crews (Bill), Craig Walker (Pam) and Ricky Walker (Peggy), nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, sisters, nieces and nephews.
A full obituary may be found at www.giddensreedfh.com.
 A funeral will be held 3 PM Sunday, March 10, 2019 in the chapel of Giddens-Reed Funeral Home 270 U.S. Highway 301 N., Baldwin, Fla., 904-266-2337.

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 10, 2019
