Edith Stevenson

STEVENSON
Edith Mae Webb Stevenson, 96, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 25, 2020, surrounded by her three children. She was born on November 12, 1923, in Westville, Ohio to Sylvia Brelsford and Shelby Lawrence Webb. After graduating from high school in Troy, Ohio she moved to Jacksonville, Florida to work as a stenographer. It was there that she met a very handsome man in a Glen plaid suit with the prettiest blue eyes she'd ever seen… her future husband, Carroll W. Stevenson. They fell deeply in love and married on June 1, 1950, then together spent the next 25 years raising their children. Throughout her life, Edith was an active member of the Murray Hill United Methodist Church, and volunteered in school, scouting, and athletic activities her children were involved in. She also enjoyed helping her husband Carroll enter rose show competitions throughout the Southeast. Once her children were grown, she became very interested in genealogy, and spent many years researching her family history. She had a listening ear and a servant's heart. She loved God above all and had an unshakable faith in Him. Edith was predeceased by her parents Sylvia and Shelby Webb, her loving husband Carroll W. Stevenson, siblings and in-laws Walter Brelsford (Eileen), Bob Webb (Juanita), Belle Johnson (Alfred), Robert Stevenson (Ann), Charles Stevenson (Peggy), Alice Stevenson, George Stevenson, Kenneth Stevenson (Helen), Bessie Donahue (Herbert), Lois Prince (Howard), Mary Dean Cloninger (Charles), Vernon Stevenson (Marian), nieces and nephews Alice Laurie Donahue Janes, Charles Reid Cloninger, Mary Sue Thompson Stevenson, Russell P. Wharton, Robert L. Johnson, Vicki Johnson, Alfred E. Johnson, and John Warren. She was the last surviving family member of her generation. Edith is survived by her three children, Shelby L. Stevenson (Janice), Carroll D. Stevenson, and Christine L. Stevenson, grandchildren Sarah Broughton (Web), Benjamin Stevenson, Robert Covert, Elizabeth Barrington (Mike), and Matthew Stevenson, great grandchildren Taylor Dollar, William Broughton, Elliott Broughton, and Penelope Barrington, nieces and nephews Chuck Stevenson, Larry Stevenson, Carroll Gray Wharton, Jane Prince Ingols (George), Vernon Stevenson (Betty), George Johnson, David Johnson (Marianne), Heather Kerlin (Tom), grandnieces and grandnephews Charles Stevenson (Anna), Alexander Ingols (Rachel), Colleen Lutz (Martin), Andrew Wharton, Lynn Mathis (George), Lara Stevenson, Peggy Odom, Lisa Smith (Jason), Lee Cashman (Tom), Laurie Blair (Bill), Tom Janes, Steven Kerlin (Katie), Joel Wilhelm (Tabby), Beth Keeton (Rod), Josh Johnson (Sarah), Craig Cloninger, and Ryan Cloninger. The family wishes to express heartfelt thanks to Dr. Jose Garmendia for the superb medical care he provided to her over the last 40 years, her extraordinary caretaker and "honorary daughter" Nancy Phillips, and health care professionals Debbie Banks and Christine Spencer. A Celebration of Life will be held in early Spring of 2021. Edith is now walking in Heaven's rose garden with her beloved husband Carroll, able to hear the angels singing, and in the presence of her Savior. To everything there is a season and a time to every purpose under Heaven. Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens, Riverside Memorial Park & Funeral Home 7242 Normandy Boulevard, Jacksonville, Florida 32205 www.hgriversidefuneralhome.com
.
