Edith Ann Walker "Edie" or "Ann", 63 years young of Jacksonville was reunited with her husband in heaven on Thursday, February 20, 2020. (She finally decided he had waited on that park bench long enough.) Ann was born November 12, 1956 in West Hamlin, WV. Her parents were Gordie & Hilda Lawson. Ann met the love of her life in 1973 and they married. Their love and devotion to each other was something of splendor. Over time they had two children, and life was hard but good. Then Ann had first battle with lung cancer in 2007. She pushed through and went into remission in 2008. The cancer returned several more times and in different locations over the years. Even in her physical pain you could find her with a smile on her face and love in her heart. In 2013 she retired from Hancock Bank, her mother passed away and the cancer returned. Even in her physical and emotional pain she started volunteering at her church. Ann helped with keeping the kitchen running smoothly during functions. She also headed up the other volunteers in restructuring the food pantry and clothing outreach programs. She loved Hogan Baptist Church, and everyone there. Before she knew it, 2017 happened....the cancer was back, her husband's health was declining rapidly and their daughter's wedding day was approaching. Her husband, Jerry, went to heaven on November 30, 2017. Treatments started after his passing. The cancer was growing. She took everything thrown at her with grace. She thanked God each and everyday for what she had. She thanked him for what she didn't have. She thanked him for all of her blessings. On February 20, 2020 Ann went to heaven, we are rejoicing that she is in heaven pain free. We are sad that she isn't here with us, but our hearts are full of joy knowing we will see her again. I am her daughter, Tonya Renee Reed and my husband is Andrew Reed. My brother is Earl Walker. Her grandchildren are Austin Bowles, Marshall Bowles, Tessa Rose, Taylor Reed & Matthew Reed, Her great-grandchildren are Lauren Burt, Riley Edmundson & Brayden Reed. Her father is Gordie Lawson. Her living siblings are Keith Lawson, Tammy Edmonds & Billy Lawson. Mom had many great aunts, great uncles, nieces and nephews as well. She loved them all. I am positive she had a crowd of loved ones to welcome her into heaven, more than I can list...but that was my Mom...my Super Wonder Woman. A celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 11:00am at the chapel of Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn, 4300 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, Fl 32207. Our family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel. Immediately following the service we will go to Hogan Baptist Church 8045 Hogan Rd, Jacksonville, Fl 32216 for fellowship and lunch.
In lieu of flowers, love offerings may be made to Hogan Baptist Church.
Services provided by Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn Funeral Home.
