Corey-Kerlin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Jacksonville
940 Cesery Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32211
904-744-8422
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Corey-Kerlin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Jacksonville
940 Cesery Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32211
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Corey-Kerlin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Jacksonville
940 Cesery Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32211
View Map
Edna L. Deakin [Slaughter), 93, of Jacksonville,Fl. entered Heaven's gates on July 19, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born in Lakeland, Fl. She is survived by her five daughters, Catherine Canterbury, Betty Nobles, Wanda Mullis, Doris (Buzzie), Teresa (Scott) Corley. Three surrogate daughters, two brothers Alex (Judy) Slaughter, Lamar (Debbie) Slaughter, and a sister, Diane (John) Davis. 16 grandchildren,35 great grandchildren,33 great great grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held at 11am (visitation at 10am) Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the Corey - Kerlin Funeral Home 940 Cesery Blvd. Jacksonville, Fl. 32211 (904)744-8422
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 22 to July 23, 2019
