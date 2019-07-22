|
DEAKIN
Edna L. Deakin [Slaughter), 93, of Jacksonville,Fl. entered Heaven's gates on July 19, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born in Lakeland, Fl. She is survived by her five daughters, Catherine Canterbury, Betty Nobles, Wanda Mullis, Doris (Buzzie), Teresa (Scott) Corley. Three surrogate daughters, two brothers Alex (Judy) Slaughter, Lamar (Debbie) Slaughter, and a sister, Diane (John) Davis. 16 grandchildren,35 great grandchildren,33 great great grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held at 11am (visitation at 10am) Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the Corey - Kerlin Funeral Home 940 Cesery Blvd. Jacksonville, Fl. 32211 (904)744-8422
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 22 to July 23, 2019