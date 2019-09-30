|
|
Rogers
Edna Dyal Smith Rogers, 84 passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019.
She was born on September 21, 1934, and was raised in Jacksonville, Florida by her parents Fred and Francis Dyal.
She was predeceased by her husband Bob Rogers. Edna and Bob were avid offshore fishermen aboard their boat named Angel.
Edna was the loving mother to 3 sons Don, Ron, and Herb Smith, a number of grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She will be missed by her family and friends. No Memorial Service is planned.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 30 to Oct. 6, 2019