Edna Gregory Jordan passed away on May 27, 2019, in Jacksonville, FL. She was born on March 2, 1934, in Knoxville, TN to the late Andrew M. and Maude Gregory.

Edna was active in the community with memberships in the Order of the Eastern Star, Daughters of the Nile, and the Red Hat Society.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles T. Jordan.

Edna is survived by her children, Theresa (Bob) Alexander, Kathy Murphy, Frances Smith, Rita Beasley, Edwina Phelps, Sandra Davis, Pam Young, Steve (Wanda) Jordan, and Darlene (Ralph) Albury; 17 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren and many family members and friends.

Edna will be honored with a Celebration of Life in Jacksonville, FL at a later date.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12 noon Tuesday, June 4, 2019, with a service following at 12 noon, Rev. Lee Murphy, officiating, at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel 2829 Rennoc Road, Knoxville, TN 37918 (865)-688-2331. There will be a procession to Woodhaven Memorial Gardens following services.

Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home, 529 Kingsley Avenue, Orange Park, FL 32073 (904) 264-1233 is serving the family.

