Holton
Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Edna Holton will be 11:00 AM Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Holsey Temple Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 3484 West 1st Street, Reverend Bernard Pugh, Pastor. Visitation FRIDAY 5 - 7 PM. Interment in Restlawn Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services, 5065 Soutel Dr ~ 904.924.9400. View full obit at jefralin.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020