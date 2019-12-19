|
Mathis
Edna Mathis, 90, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, December 14th. She was born in Adel, GA on March 29, 1929, to Arlie and Carlene Mobley. She was preceded in death by both parents, son Wayne Vanlandingham, sisters Hazel Jenkins and Dorothy Grunow and brother Lois Mobley. She is survived by her children Gail Toohey (Paul) and son Bruce Vanlandingham
(Brenda), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to First Baptist Church of Jacksonville Camp Scholarship Fund where she was a long-time active member.
A memorial service for family and friends will be held Friday, December 20th, at 10:00 am at Eternity Chapel 4586 Oakdale Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32207
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019