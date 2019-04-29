Home

Edna Merle Eason


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Edna Merle Eason Obituary
Edna Merle Eason, 90, was born on June 28, 1928, in Bessemer, Alabama. She was the daughter of the late Henry J. And Ada B. Richardson. She went home to be with Jehovah God on April 23, 2019, in Jacksonville, FL surrounded by her family. Edna enjoyed being a devoted member of the Jehovah Witnesses for over 40 + years. Edna leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband of 70 years, Edward M. Eason; two sons, Edward D. Eason and his wife Barbara, and Geary W. Eason and his wife Debby; four grandchildren, Erica, Edward, Nathan and Amanda; six great-grandchildren, and many other loving family members and friends. Edna touched the lives of many over her 90 years and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations are made to Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 8368 Collins Road, Jacksonville, FL 32244.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 29, 2019
