|
|
Ferreira
Edward Anthony Ferreira born in Dartmouth, Massachusetts went to be with his heavenly father on October 30th, 2019 at the age of 91, as his family surrounded him with much love.
He was a native of Pittsfield, Massachusetts and graduated in 1946 from Pittsfield High School, where he lettered in Basketball. Ed married Joan Elizabeth Berry on April 22, 1950, and started their family of six. He served in the United States Navy, as a First Class Petty Officer before his honorable discharge in 1953. They moved to Jacksonville in 1957. He was a charter member of the Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church starting in 1962. There he was a Eucharistic minister for many years. He was in the linen sales industry for thirty-five years and served on the Board of Directors with the Jacksonville Restaurant Association for 20 years. After retiring in 1992 he went to work part-time with the Pavilion Plaza Pharmacy division of Baptist Health systems. He was loved by everyone he met and within moments you knew him as Mr. Ed. You just knew you were in the presence of a wonderful man. He leaves behind a family that was built from his love. He is preceded in death by his wife of forty-six years, Joan Elizabeth in 1996. He is survived by his loving companion, Linda Dondlinger, his four children, David, Gary, Linda Geiger(Buddy) and Laura Ferreira(Brett) and sister, Kathy Lewis. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren, Robbie Geiger, Jason Geiger (Shali), David Ferreira (Katie), Danny Ferreira(Alicia), Lisa Helmers (Austin), Carley Carroll (Adam) and Emma Ferreira and seven great-grandchildren Emmalyn, Trenton, Bryson, Analeece, Chloe, Cora and Avis Rose.
His final message to his family "Take care of each other".
Arrangements by Fraser: Visitation will be held at Fraser Funeral Home 8168 Normandy Blvd on Friday, November 8, 2019, from 5-8 pm, Prayer service at 7:30 pm
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 11:00 am at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church at 8523 Normandy Blvd. Interment will follow at Riverside Memorial Park at 7242 Normandy Blvd. Food and Fellowship will follow Interment back at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church Social Hall.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019