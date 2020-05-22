Edward Baker
BAKER
Edward Robert Baker passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. Edward was born on January 6, 1925 in Detroit, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Florence Baker and his wonderful wife, Elizabeth, of 64 years. Edward served in World War II as a Motor Machinist's Mate, First Class, USNR, from 1943 to 1946. He made lifelong friends while serving in the Navy and attended many Navy reunions along the Eastern Coast. Ed grew up hunting and trapping, and was an avid fisherman spending summers in Rainy River Ontario, Canada with relatives. As a Father, Uncle and boating enthusiast, Ed enjoyed fishing with his family and friends throughout Michigan and Florida. He loved to camp and made memorable visits to Yellowstone National Park, Marquette in Michigan's UP and Pikes Peak, Colorado. Ed was an avid golfer and learned to sail after retiring from Fisher Body as a tool and die maker.
Surviving family members include his sons, Doug Baker (Corrina), Bruce Baker (Chris), Scott Baker (Ildiko); daughter, Susan Wilson (Frank); and daughter-in-law, Shelly Baker; grandchildren, Krissy Rodgers (Ed), Ryan Baker (Emily), Elyse Baker, Sara Wilson and Jenna Wilson; great-grandchildren, Eddie and Kaley; and many loved nieces, nephews and cousins. Ed attended Geneva Switzerland Presbyterian Church in St. Johns County and made many friends there. Ed loved life and loved to tell stories about his adventures. We will miss his love, laughter and spirit he shared with his family and friends he made at the assisted living residences he presided at during the past eight years.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin, 11801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL (904) 288-0025. Please sign the guestbook at hgmandarin.com.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
