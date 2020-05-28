Spivey
Edward Carlyle Spivey passed away on Memorial Day in Linville, NC. He so loved the North Carolina mountains. He was a good friend to many; he was a great father; he was a loving husband. We will miss him dearly. Ed Spivey was best known professionally as the Executive VP of Cain and Bultman, Inc. where for many years he held a leadership role and was instrumental in the company's success. To family he was known as "Charlie". He had five brothers and one sister who remained close throughout their lives. They grew up on a tobacco farm in South Carolina where they learned the value of family and hard work. He is survived by two remaining brothers, Edwin and Gene Spivey and three children, Edward Spivey, Jr, Debra Sandifer, and Michael Spivey with Joanna Spivey, his wife of 20 years. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Sean, Lindsay, Jessica, and Michelle and two great-grandchildren. He will be remembered as a loving husband of Brenda Spivey with whom he was married for over 40 years. Finally, he was blessed with the love of Pearl Cole Spivey who was a loving companion in later life. We take comfort in knowing his love can never be replaced but can also never be lost. It is with us now and forever along with the life lesson gifts that he gave us. Ed Spivey was proud of his service during the Korean War.
The date of his internment at the Jacksonville National Veteran's Cemetery will be set for Spring 2021 to minimize the health risk to family and friends.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 28 to May 31, 2020.