Edward Carpenter
Edward Joseph Carpenter, 57, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, FL. He was born on May 18, 1963 to James and Elsie Carpenter in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He is preceded in death by his father, James; and his brother, Richard. He is survived by his wife, Janet; his daughter, Heather; his sister, Cindy; his mom, Elsie; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be at Fraser Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 6-8pm, service will be graveside at Peoria Cemetery on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 9:00am
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fraser Funeral Home
8168 Normandy Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32221-6649
(904) 781-4314
