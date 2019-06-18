|
CHAPPELL
Edward Trabue Chappell, 90, died June 13, 2019. He was born on January 18, 1929 in Prince Edward County, Virginia. He served in the U.S. Army 40th Infantry Division of the Korean War. Ed was the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of a major logistic company in New York City and Jacksonville, FL.
He is survived by his wife, Ann, his daughters, Kathleen Powell and Jeanne Edenzon, his grandchildren, Shae Frus, Richard Chappell, Hunter and Ashley Losco, and his great-granddaughter, Violet Frus.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 10:00am at Lakewood United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in Jacksonville National Cemetery.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.hardagegiddensoaklamchapel.com.
