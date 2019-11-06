|
|
Field
Edward Field, 79, passed away peacefully under the care of Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, FL on October 20, 2019. He was born to Andrew and Wanda Field in Passaic, NJ on January 14, 1940. He graduated from Pope Pius with the class of 1957. Moved to Jacksonville Florida in 1969 to start a family. While in Jacksonville he was owner of Rainbow scaffolding, coached youth soccer and baseball, on the Jacksonville Youth Athletic Council helping establish Brackridge Park as a soccer complex, active with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Advisory Council, a handler and breeder for German Shepherd and English Setters, member of the Jacksonville Corvette Club and a lifetime member of Garfield, NJ Cadets Drum and Bugle Corp. Edward is survived by his loving wife Barbara of 55 years; son, Mark and Fiance Carmen, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A mass will be held on November 15 at 4:00 pm at St. Pauls Polish Catholic Church in Belleview. Online condolences may be said at www.baldwincremation.com.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019