FORREST
Edward L. Forrest went to be with his wife of 50 years on August 19, 2020, which would have been her 88th birthday. Ed was born on January 11, 1930 in Raleigh, North Carolina. He and his mother moved to Jacksonville in 1941. At an early age, he went to work selling newspapers on Main Street, where he met a great variety of people including boxers, wrestlers, gamblers and businessmen, etc. This enabled him to learn the street life early in life and was beneficial in his ability to get along with people. Not long after his career selling newspapers, he began another career dealing with people and the public at the St. Johns theatre as an usher and then Head Usher.
After graduation from Andrew Jackson High School in 1949 he went to work with the J.H. Churchwell Wholesale Co. He worked there until Uncle Sam called him to serve his county for the next two years in the 315th Signal Battalion with 15 months spent overseas. He was discharged in January 1953 and five days later went to work with Independent Life Insurance Co. as an agent. In his 40-year tenure with the company he successfully served in every field management position in the company from Staff Manager to Senior Vice President. His area of responsibility was always a company leader in premium growth. He was a gifted person when it came to getting along with people under his supervision always making their needs and problems a priority.
He was a long-time member of the Jacksonville Life Underwriters Association serving in all board positions before becoming President in 1967. As President, he brought in the largest membership in the history of the association. At the time the association received the "Lewis I Dublin" award for their outstanding community service. This award was given for their large blood donation drive.
He later received the C. G. Snead and J. F. Bryan Memorial Award in 1976 for outstanding service rendered to the public at large. He was a member of the downtown Kiwanis Club where he also served as President. Ed was also a 32nd degree Mason and Shriner and former member of the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce and member of the Quarterback Club and Gator Bowl Association.
He retired in 1993 in order to give full-time attention to his wife and her health problems as she suffered from Multiple Sclerosis and Trigeminal Neuralgia. He went to great lengths to try and help overcome some of the health issues by taking her to the University of Florida Medical Center and Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston as well as many places in between. When her health permitted, they would travel to places all over the county. Traveling was always a passion of his and he continued to visit interesting places after his wife passed.
He was an avid sports fall all of his life, especially of the Florida Gators. He was a season ticket holder and booster of the football team for many years.
Ed was a very loving and devoted husband and father and a role model and inspiration for many, including his family and friends. He was always generous with his time and resources and his willingness to help others. He never met a stranger and always made everyone feel at ease with his wit and charm. During his life, he faced many challenges and he did so head on, never giving in to what faced him.
Ed was preceded in death by his beautiful wife of 50 years, Lucy "Shan" Forrest; his brother, a well-known musician and trumpet player, Del Forrest; his mother Nellie Lynne Forrest and his son-in-law, Albert Jordan. Survivors include his children, Ellen Jordan, Kelly Forrest, Edward Forrest Jr (Anne); grandsons, Michael Jordan, Nicholas Jordan, Michael Forrest, Braeden Forrest, Coren Forrest and nephew Derrell J. Forrest.
The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 31st in Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin with Rev. Steve McCollum as Officiant, followed by interment in Greenlawn Cemetery, 4300 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com
(904) 288-0025.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com