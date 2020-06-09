Palagyi
Edward Francis Palagyi died on June 4, 2020. Ed (as most knew him) was the son of Captain Frank L. and Caroline Palagyi (born on January 20, 1932, in Conneaut, Ohio. He is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Ann Palagyi (husband, Burt Bishop); son, Thomas Francis Palagyi; stepson, Robert (Butch) Taylor (wife Leslie); sister, Joyce Maenpa (husband Richard); nephew, Tim, and niece, Lori. Sadly, Dad's love and wife of 50 years, Maudie Helen (Fox) predeceased him in 2018. He was of the Catholic faith.
In his youth, he served as an altar boy. He was a member of Boy Scout Troop 36 and earned his Eagle Scout. He graduated from Conneaut High School in 1950 and continued on to Tri-State College where he earned a chemical engineering degree in 1954. He was also a member of Phi Kappa.
Ed loved many sports but his all-time favorite sport was bowling. He began bowling in the '50s, maybe earlier. He competed in the National Seniors Tournament in Reno, Nevada. He was elected to the Tallahassee Bowling Association Hall of Fame in 2001.
He was first employed at the U. S. Gypsum Company in Clinton, Ohio. Throughout his career, he worked in many facets of chemical engineering and earned several awards in the industry. He retired from the Florida Department of Environmental Regulation's air quality division.
Ed kept a busy schedule; he was a member of the North Florida Amateur Radio Society since 1976. He participated in numerous radio contests. For 18 years he wrote a monthly column for the Amateur Radio Awards Club (MARAC) newsletter, entitled "Dateline CW". He also enjoyed county hunting.
In his 88 years, he touched many people's hearts. He loved a good joke. He was a fun guy who lived life to the fullest and always tried to do the right thing.
A more detailed account of Ed's life can be found at www.bevisfh.com.
David Conn and Kimberly Crum with Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville are assisting the family with arrangements. (850-926-3333, www.bevisfh.com)
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.