Mr. Edward Carthage Hall, Sr. (77) entered into rest on Friday, October 11, 2019. Homegoing Services will be held 11:00am, Mon., Oct., 21 at the The Potter's House International Ministries, 5119 Normandy Blvd, Bishop Vaughn McLaughlin, Pastor. Mr. Hall will rest for loved ones and friends on Sun. Oct. 20 from 3:00pm until 5:00pm at the Northside Chapel and Mon., from 9:00am until the hour of service at the church. Interment will be in the Edgewood Cemetery by the Northside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 6665 New Kings Rd (904) 765-4150.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019