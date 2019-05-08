|
|
Harris
Edward Lee Harris, Sr., a resident of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on May 2, 2019. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11AM at The Potter's House International Ministries, 5119 Normandy Blvd. Mr. Harris' remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 5-8PM at the MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Ave.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 8 to May 9, 2019