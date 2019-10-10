Home

Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home
11801 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
(904) 288-0025
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
New Center Cemetery
43rd and Liberty Streets
View Map
Edward Jacob Witten Obituary
Witten
Edward Jacob Witten, 76, died October 10, 2019, following a brief illness.
He was a well-known attorney who practiced law in Jacksonville for 52 years as a sole practitioner.
He was active in the Jewish community and was a former president of the Jacksonville Area Golf Association. He graduated from Cumberland Law School in Birmingham, AL before moving to Jacksonville where he raised his family and began his law practice.
His passions were golf and the Florida Gators. Edward was known for his keen sense of humor and giving affectionate nicknames to members of his family. In turn, he was lovingly known as "Mentor."
Edward is survived by his wife Bunny Sher Witten, daughters Mauri Mizrahi (Alan), Laura Gittleson (Matt), grandchildren Ryan, Max, Zach, Shana, Theo, sisters Harriet Seldes and Helen Burger and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside Funeral Service will be held on Fri., Oct. 11 at the New Center Cemetery 43rd and Liberty Streets at 11 am, with Rabbi Jonathan Lubliner officiating
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
