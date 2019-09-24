|
Edward Herman Johnson, 83, of Jacksonville, passed away September 20, 2019. He was born in Ironwood Township, MI on December 17, 1935 and graduated from Bergland High School. Retired from the US Navy as a Chief, he was a member of the Fleet Reserve and a lifelong member of Blessed Trinity Catholic Church. He had a passion for woodworking, puzzles and had various collections. He was preceded in death by his spouses, Feliza Pascua Johnson and Mercedes Herminia Johnson; and siblings, Norman Johnson, Richard "Dick" Johnson, Ken Johnson (wife, Wynoka), Gladys Hamilton (husband, Virgil), Gordon Johnson, Walter Johnson (wife, Charlotte) and Jack Johnson. Survivors include Edward's son, Edwin L. Johnson "Ed" Johnson (wife, Catherine "Jan"); daughter Flory M. Johnson; grandson, Edwin "E.J" Johnson; granddaughter, Rosalind "Lindi" F. Johnson; siblings, Rudy Johnson (wife, Bonita), John Johnson, and Marlene "Tina" Zaleski (husband, Ron); and sister-in-law, Joyce Johnson. The family will receive friends for the visitation on Thursday, Sept. 26 from 6-8pm at HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, FL. The Mass will be held 11:00 am Friday at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church. For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to the .
