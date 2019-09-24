Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beaches Chapel by Hardage-Giddens
1701 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-2374
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beaches Chapel by Hardage-Giddens
1701 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Blessed Trinity Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Johnson


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Edward Johnson Obituary
Johnson
Edward Herman Johnson, 83, of Jacksonville, passed away September 20, 2019. He was born in Ironwood Township, MI on December 17, 1935 and graduated from Bergland High School. Retired from the US Navy as a Chief, he was a member of the Fleet Reserve and a lifelong member of Blessed Trinity Catholic Church. He had a passion for woodworking, puzzles and had various collections. He was preceded in death by his spouses, Feliza Pascua Johnson and Mercedes Herminia Johnson; and siblings, Norman Johnson, Richard "Dick" Johnson, Ken Johnson (wife, Wynoka), Gladys Hamilton (husband, Virgil), Gordon Johnson, Walter Johnson (wife, Charlotte) and Jack Johnson. Survivors include Edward's son, Edwin L. Johnson "Ed" Johnson (wife, Catherine "Jan"); daughter Flory M. Johnson; grandson, Edwin "E.J" Johnson; granddaughter, Rosalind "Lindi" F. Johnson; siblings, Rudy Johnson (wife, Bonita), John Johnson, and Marlene "Tina" Zaleski (husband, Ron); and sister-in-law, Joyce Johnson. The family will receive friends for the visitation on Thursday, Sept. 26 from 6-8pm at HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, FL. The Mass will be held 11:00 am Friday at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church. For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now