Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peachtree Presbyterian Church
3434 Roswell Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Neal "Junior" Morris


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Edward Neal "Junior" Morris Obituary
MORRIS
Edward Neal "Junior" Morris, 74, passed away on July 1, 2019, after a long illness. He is survived by his wife, Patty, children Neal III, Mitchell and Jefferson as well as 7 grandchildren and one sister, Jean Bell.
Ed was a devoted husband, father, and friend. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Peachtree Presbyterian Church, 3434 Roswell Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30305 in the Kellett Chapel. A lunch reception will be held immediately following the service at the Morris residence, 1255 Knoll Woods Court, Roswell, GA 30075. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to LDBF, the Parkinson's disease boxing foundation that Ed participated in for four and 1/2 years. Please send donations c/o Denise Formisano, 3812 Felton Hill Road, Smyrna, GA 30082.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 3 to July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.