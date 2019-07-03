|
|
MORRIS
Edward Neal "Junior" Morris, 74, passed away on July 1, 2019, after a long illness. He is survived by his wife, Patty, children Neal III, Mitchell and Jefferson as well as 7 grandchildren and one sister, Jean Bell.
Ed was a devoted husband, father, and friend. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Peachtree Presbyterian Church, 3434 Roswell Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30305 in the Kellett Chapel. A lunch reception will be held immediately following the service at the Morris residence, 1255 Knoll Woods Court, Roswell, GA 30075. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to LDBF, the Parkinson's disease boxing foundation that Ed participated in for four and 1/2 years. Please send donations c/o Denise Formisano, 3812 Felton Hill Road, Smyrna, GA 30082.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 3 to July 4, 2019