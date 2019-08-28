|
Ossi
Dr. Edward Joseph Ossi, of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the age of 83 after a lengthy illness. The youngest son of Raji and Thomas Ossi, Dr. Ossi was born in Mosul, Iraq, on January 31, 1936 and immigrated to the United States in 1958. He attended Jacksonville University from 1958-1960 and then transferred to the University of Wisconsin where he received his Bachelor of Science in Chemistry in 1962. Dr. Ossi then pursued graduate studies at Marquette University and was a 1968 graduate of Marquette University's School of Dentistry. Dr. Ossi practiced dentistry in the state of Florida for three years before opening his own dental practice in Jacksonville, Florida, where he and his wife, Lynda, settled and eventually raised three sons. Dr. Ossi loved the challenge and artistry of dental work and was beloved by his colleagues, patients, and friends, many of whom affectionately referred to him as "Doc."
In his free time, Dr. Ossi was involved in several professional and charity organizations, one of which was the Jacksonville Dental Society, where he received the Lifelong Membership Award in 2015. As a longtime parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church, Dr. Ossi belonged to the Men's Club and also served as a Eucharistic Minister and a Lector. Additionally, he was a former president of the Kiwanis Club of Jacksonville and belonged to this organization for nearly 30 years. An avid golfer, Dr. Ossi enjoyed playing the game with his sons and his friends, and even as his health declined, would still occasionally join his golfing buddies for lunch on Fridays in Deerwood's 19th Hole. He also loved to travel, and along with Lynda, they enjoyed making a lifetime of memories together by visiting beautiful places such as California's Napa Valley, the coast of Maine, historic London, and picturesque Italy. Although Dr. Ossi was an accomplished dentist, arguably his favorite vocation was one he would wait many years to attain, and that was becoming a grandfather to the three greatest joys of his life. Proud to be called "Jidu," Dr. Ossi regularly attended school functions and sporting events involving his cherished "Precious Ones," a nickname he gave his granddaughters long ago, always spoken with a twinkle in his eye and a delighted grin spread across his face.
Dr. Ossi was preceded in death by his three sisters, Aliza, Fareeda, and Clementine, and by his brothers, Afram, George (Suham), and Philip (Claire). A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Dr. Ossi is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Lynda Marie Ossi, his three children, George Ossi, Peter Ossi (Christy), and Andrew Ossi, and granddaughters Abigail Ossi, Emily Ossi, and Lily Ossi. He is also survived by brothers, Ramzi Ossi (Adele) and Fareed Ossi (Julia), sisters-in-law Claire Ossi and Suham Ossi, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins. We are all bereft at the loss of such a gentle, wise, and kind soul. There will never be another one like you, Doc. We will carry you in our hearts always.
A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at Assumption Catholic Church 2430 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville Fl. 32207 on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., followed by the Rite of Committal at Oaklawn Cemetery, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, Florida, 32207. Services will be celebrated by Father Michael Larkin. Pallbearers include David Ossi, Fadi Ossi, Karam Ossi, Matthew Ossi, Dr. Ra'id Ossi, and Dr. Steven Bateh. Honorary pallbearers include Abigail Ossi, Emily Ossi, and Lily Ossi.
The family would like to thank the caring and compassionate staff of Community Hospice for their continuous support and assistance.
Arrangements being handled by Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 940 Cesery Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32211 (904) 744-8422.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019