Edward John Raube was born in Philadelphia, PA as the only child to Alfrede Pawlawski Raube and Edward Raube on April 4th, 1950 and attended Philadelphia Montgomery Christian Academy. They say, "you can take the boy out of the city, but you can't take the city out of the boy" and this certainly rang true for Ed as he spoke "Philly talk" throughout his time in Jacksonville and Atlantic Beach while always searching for the perfect Philly Cheesesteak.
Ed proudly served his country as a highly decorated Sergeant in the United States Air Force in Vietnam from 1968 - 1972, when he received his Honorable Discharge. Ed went on to graduate from Temple University with a B.S. Degree in Communications in 1975 and then moved to Jacksonville in 1978 for a job with "The Big Ape" WAPE. He enjoyed a long career in media and advertising, as well as considerable success as a male model. Known to some as "Steady Eddie" and others as "Grandpa Eddie", Ed always had a smile on his face and a trick up his sleeve. A master magician and proud member of the IBM Magicians Ring 130, Ed enjoyed wowing audiences of all ages, especially his two adoring grandchildren and their friends, with countless tricks and endless pranks. Always the entertainer, Ed also enjoyed playing the drums with fellow musicians and local beaches area bands.
As a resident of Atlantic Beach for 30+ years, Ed enjoyed daily walks on the beach, talking with fellow Atlantic Beach neighbors, fraternizing with members of the local Republicans club and Friday nights at Ragtime. Ed could also be found giving back in the countless hours he spent serving his community, including Veterans affairs and different Atlantic Beach community
pursuits. Beloved by so many people from musicians, magicians, his cruise group, family and friends…many lives will not be the same without his tremendous presence. Those who did not know Ed personally, will surely miss the "Ed Raube" vanity plate often seen driving up and down the streets of Atlantic Beach.
Ed was preceded in death by his loving companion and wife, Jeremy Sisk Ginder, and is survived by his stepson, Allen W. Ginder, III (Allison), his two grandchildren, Hayden Grace Ginder and John Allen Thomas Ginder, cousin Bob, brother Mick and many supportive friends across the country and throughout the Atlantic Beach community.
A celebration of Ed's life will take place at 2:00 on December 14th at Ragtime Tavern, 207 Atlantic Blvd., Atlantic Beach. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ed's name to Episcopal School of Jacksonville.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019