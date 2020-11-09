Rudowick
Edward J. Rudowick Jr., DOB 02/17/60 Jacksonville, Florida
With great sadness we announce that Edward J. Rudowick Jr, age 60, passed on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Ed was born and raised in Jacksonville, FL. Ed was a Master Machinist. Ed's interests were bicycling, motorcycles, nature and taking care of stray animals especially cats.
Those who loved Ed lost a shining light. Ed will be missed by his loving mother Ruby, and devoted friend Stacy.
Ed was predeceased by his father Edward "Sonny" Rudowick and devoted uncle Leon Mobley.
A private celebration for Ed will be held at a later date.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com