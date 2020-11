RudowickEdward J. Rudowick Jr., DOB 02/17/60 Jacksonville, FloridaWith great sadness we announce that Edward J. Rudowick Jr, age 60, passed on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Ed was born and raised in Jacksonville, FL. Ed was a Master Machinist. Ed's interests were bicycling, motorcycles, nature and taking care of stray animals especially cats.Those who loved Ed lost a shining light. Ed will be missed by his loving mother Ruby, and devoted friend Stacy.Ed was predeceased by his father Edward "Sonny" Rudowick and devoted uncle Leon Mobley.A private celebration for Ed will be held at a later date.Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com