More Obituaries for Edward Thomas
Edward Thomas

Edward Thomas Obituary
THOMAS
Funeral services for Edward Thomas will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Mt. Zion AME Church-(Southside), 3811 St. Augustine Rd., Rev. Victor Cole, pastor; Rev. Kennetta Carter, officiant. Visitation of friends will be held at the mortuary, Friday from 5-8pm and in the church, Saturday from 9:30am until the hour of service. Arrangements by: James Graham Mortuary, Inc., 3631 Moncrief Rd.

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 18, 2019
