TONEY
With family gathered nearby and his loving wife of 53 years by his side, Edward L. "Butch" Toney, age 81, passed away at his home on November 25th and went home to his creator. Known as "Papa" by his beloved grandchildren, Butch was born in Jacksonville, FL, and grew up in St. Augustine, where he attended Ketterlinus High. Butch learned the construction craft at an early age, and over 45 years, built homes and developed residential communities throughout the Duval County area. Also active in the community, he served on the Board of Directors of the Barnett Bank of Jacksonville and was a devoted servant of the I.M. Sulzbacher Center. Butch believed that every man deserved the dignity of a warm meal, and after dutifully procuring the food, would arrive at 3 am to prepare and serve meals for the homeless community. Butch shared a passion for private aviation with his father and was a steady, prepared presence captaining planes and helicopters around the First Coast. He cherished flights to football games, trips to see the grandkids, and joy rives over the beach, but Butch was equally committed to impromptu mercy fights and other emergency travel needs. After closing down his building business, Butch found a second calling (or life purpose)- his tree farm where he spent long days working the land. The farm was Butch's "happy place", where he loved to host friends and family for cookouts and tractor rides. But no one enjoyed his business insights, humble generosity, and true friendship more than his long time breakfast buddies, with whom he would share daily coffee and war stories, some of which may have occasionally been true! A gentle giant, Butch was a tireless worker and a gracious humanitarian. He loved people of all shapes, sizes, colors, and religions and cared most for the most in need. He fiercely loved his family, best demonstrated in his favorite phrase "family is everything". We will miss him. Proceeded in death by his father, Edwin Joseph Toney and mother, Marilyn Josephine Toney, Butch is survived by his wife, Joan Marie Toney, daughters, Julie Reichard (Richard) and Christina Caldwell (Trip), five granddaughters who adored him: Madeline, Erin, Shelby, Sydney and Tanner. His extended family includes Heaju Lee (Young) and their children, many cousins and several very special company employees- Joe, Opal and Marion- who remained devoted to him for decades. A Mass for his immediate family, officiated by Father John Reynolds, will be held in the Immaculate Conceptions Church where he and his wife were married. A celebration of his life will be planned for later next year.
Memorials may be made to the I.M. Sulzbacher Center for the Homeless or to the Community Hospice, both of Jacksonville, Florida.
