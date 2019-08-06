Home

POWERED BY

Services
Quinn-Shalz - A Family Funeral Home
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-1100
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Quinn-Shalz - A Family Funeral Home
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Quinn-Shalz - A Family Funeral Home
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Weiss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Weiss


1973 - 2019
Add a Memory
Edward Weiss Obituary
Weiss
Edward Thomas Weiss, 46, passed away unexpectedly July 30, 2019. He was born July 17, 1973 in West Islip, NY. The son of a military father, he traveled throughout his young childhood. Edward also served his country in the United States Air Force with tours in Germany and Turkey. He returned to Jacksonville, FL to complete his college degrees at the University of North Florida. He then started his career with the Federal Government.
Edward was an avid reader, coin collector and he enjoyed spending time with his favorite pets.
Edward Thomas Weiss is survived by his loving wife, Kathryn; daughter, Calla; parents, Edward L. and Barbara; brother, Brian; sister-in-law, Hannah; nephew, Lenny; and niece, Jules.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019 in the chapel of Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home with a visitation from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the s Project.
Please visit our online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home...
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now