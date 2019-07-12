Resources More Obituaries for Edward White Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Edward White

Edward Alfred White, 84, passed away after a short illness on July 10, 2019 with his wife by his side.

Ed was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey, to parents Eleanor and Edward White on November 23, 1934. He attended the University of Michigan, where he received a degree in mechanical engineering in 1957. While there, he was a member of ROTC and played baseball for the university as a left-handed pitcher. He spent three years serving active duty in the United States Marine Corps, continuing to serve in the reserves until his discharge as a Captain in 1968. Ed returned to the University of Michigan after his active duty service and obtained his law degree in 1963, after which he moved to Jacksonville, Florida. On July 19, 1975, Ed and Kristine (Walker) White were married. Together they raised their son Edward "Ted" White.

Ed was a certified civil trial attorney, specializing in admiralty law for many years. He was very active in the Jacksonville Bar, including serving as president. Ed served two terms on the Florida Bar Board of Governors, and was one of the original members of the Chester Bedell American Inn of Court. He was a member of the Southeast Admiralty Law Institute (SEALI), becoming their first plaintiff attorney to serve as president. He retired from practicing law in December 2018.

Ed was a man of varied interests. He enjoyed building and flying model airplanes, playing tennis, and was a passionate fan of the NY Yankees, Jacksonville Jaguars, and University of Michigan sports. An avid traveler, he visited 6 continents. He held a pilot's license and also enjoyed sailing. Ed was an active member of Lakewood Presbyterian Church.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Kris, his son Ted (Marnie), two grandchildren, his sister-in-law Sue (Tom) and two nieces and their families. Memorial services will be held at Lakewood Presbyterian Church at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Jacksonville Humane Society, Lakewood Presbyterian Church, or a .

