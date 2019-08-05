Home

Corey-Kerlin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Jacksonville
940 Cesery Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32211
904-744-8422
Edwin Barnard Jr.

Edwin Barnard Jr. Obituary
BARNARD, JR.
Edwin W. Barnard, Jr., 83, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019. Mr. Barnard is survived by his wife, Ressie "Jane" Barnard; his daughter, Theresa Ann Hester (Alan); 2 sons, James Arthur Barnard (Sharon) and John Scott Barnard; his sister, Gail Chapman; 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held 12:00 Noon Saturday, August 10, in the Chapel of Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 940 Cesery Blvd. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. Saturday until the start of the services. Interment will follow at a later date. Arrangements by Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 940 Cesery Blvd., Jax., FL 32211. Phone (904) 744-8422.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2019
