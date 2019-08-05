|
|
BARNARD, JR.
Edwin W. Barnard, Jr., 83, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019. Mr. Barnard is survived by his wife, Ressie "Jane" Barnard; his daughter, Theresa Ann Hester (Alan); 2 sons, James Arthur Barnard (Sharon) and John Scott Barnard; his sister, Gail Chapman; 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held 12:00 Noon Saturday, August 10, in the Chapel of Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 940 Cesery Blvd. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. Saturday until the start of the services. Interment will follow at a later date. Arrangements by Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 940 Cesery Blvd., Jax., FL 32211. Phone (904) 744-8422.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2019