Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home
729 South Edgewood Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
(904) 388-2711
Edwin Calcote Obituary
Calcote
Edwin Earl Calcote, 75, passed away on July 2, 2019. Born in Beulah, Mississippi, he served in the US Navy, then attended Mississippi State University before moving to Jacksonville to become a high school teacher. Ed enjoyed music, art, and cooking for friends and family.
Ed is survived by his son, Matthew (Mandy); daughter, Mary; and granddaughter, Alice.
A memorial mass will be held at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 2609 Park Street, Jacksonville, Florida 32204, on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
HARDAGE-GIDDENS EDGEWOOD CHAPEL, 729 Edgewood Avenue South, is serving the family.
Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 8 to July 9, 2019
