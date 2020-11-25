1/1
Edwin Harrison (Ted) Spencer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edwin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Spencer
Mr. Edwin Harrison Spencer, Jr (Ted) age 87 of Griffin, Georgia passed away on November 22, 2020.
Ted was born in Providence, Rhode Island on August 31, 1933. His parents Edwin Harrison Spencer, Sr. and Francis Cathers Spencer precede his death. He was a veteran of the United States Marines having served during the Korean War. Ted focused on a career with the Jacksonville Port Authority where he enjoyed traveling the world and felt fortunate to have traveled to 6 of the 7 continents, missing only Antarctica. Ted retired from the mayor's office in Jacksonville, Florida. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Griffin.
Ted loved reading, telling jokes and storytelling, and had a true talent for reciting Rudyard Kipling's, Gunga Din. His true joy though was spending time with his family and numerous friends.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Mary P. Spencer (Lynn); children, Patti A. Spencer, Edwin H. Spencer, III (Teddy), Carolyn J. Drumm, Michael H. Spencer, Sara S. Meeks; grandchildren, Brandi Knutton, Robbie Dunn, Kaena Dunn, James Drumm, Christina Drumm, Edwin H. Spencer, IV (Harrison), Taylor C. Spencer, Bowen W. Meeks (Bo); great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Spencer; brother, Joseph Spencer (Joe); sister, Ellen Riley; several nieces and nephews.
A family gathering will be held at a later date.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Road, Griffin is in charge of arrangements.
Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Edwin H. Spencer, Jr by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com to post your tributes, memories.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved