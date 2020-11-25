Spencer
Mr. Edwin Harrison Spencer, Jr (Ted) age 87 of Griffin, Georgia passed away on November 22, 2020.
Ted was born in Providence, Rhode Island on August 31, 1933. His parents Edwin Harrison Spencer, Sr. and Francis Cathers Spencer precede his death. He was a veteran of the United States Marines having served during the Korean War. Ted focused on a career with the Jacksonville Port Authority where he enjoyed traveling the world and felt fortunate to have traveled to 6 of the 7 continents, missing only Antarctica. Ted retired from the mayor's office in Jacksonville, Florida. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Griffin.
Ted loved reading, telling jokes and storytelling, and had a true talent for reciting Rudyard Kipling's, Gunga Din. His true joy though was spending time with his family and numerous friends.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Mary P. Spencer (Lynn); children, Patti A. Spencer, Edwin H. Spencer, III (Teddy), Carolyn J. Drumm, Michael H. Spencer, Sara S. Meeks; grandchildren, Brandi Knutton, Robbie Dunn, Kaena Dunn, James Drumm, Christina Drumm, Edwin H. Spencer, IV (Harrison), Taylor C. Spencer, Bowen W. Meeks (Bo); great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Spencer; brother, Joseph Spencer (Joe); sister, Ellen Riley; several nieces and nephews.
A family gathering will be held at a later date.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Road, Griffin is in charge of arrangements.
