Edwin Joseph, a decorated, career military veteran, passed away peacefully on April 27, 2020 at his home in Atlantic Beach. Ed was born in Brooklyn, NY on April 28, 1924. He was the third of four children born to Lewis and Rose Joseph. Ed was a graduate of Erasmus Hall High School in Brooklyn. Ed's life was shaped by his unwavering dedication to his family, his Jewish faith, his 21 years of military service, his lifelong love of learning and teaching, his community spirit and his favorite hobbies — gardening and woodworking.
Ed Joseph was appointed as a cadet to the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York in 1943. Upon graduation in 1946, he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army (field artillery). He saw service in Korea (two tours of duty), Germany, and in Vietnam (two tours). Ed was the recipient of many medals including the Silver Star for gallantry in action, Bronze Star (Meritorious), Purple Heart, Air Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal with OLC, and along with his men, the Presidential Unit Citation and the Distinguished Unit Citation. The Republic of France awarded him Le Croix de Guerre with the Silver Star. He retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1967. Ed was the consummate soldier. He was a strong and honorable leader, brave, selfless, loyal, humble, empathetic, persistent and industrious. Above all, he was a man of peace, more willing to forgive than to judge.
Ed married Winifred Brandfon (Wini) on June 15, 1952. They have three sons: Paul (Susan), Dave (Karen) and Charlie (Anne). Ed adored his wife. He and Wini shared a sense of humor and 68 years of adventures.
As a civilian, Ed pursued a Masters of Arts in Teaching from Cornell University and received his degree in 1969. He taught junior high school science in the Ithaca City School system. Ed and Wini moved to Northern Virginia in 1979. Their family will treasure their memories of the many Thanksgiving holidays they shared together at Papa and Wini's. In 2004, Ed and Wini moved to Fleet Landing in Atlantic Beach. There, Ed devoted his free time to his beloved grandchildren and his community where he and Wini were loyal volunteers at Atlantic Beach Elementary School.
Ed was a lifelong learner who enjoyed studying military tactics and war history –the Civil War in particular. His other favorite hobbies included gardening, classical music, Army-Navy football games, war movies, and woodworking, building numerous toys for both his grandchildren and for the Ronald McDonald House.
Ed Joseph dedicated his life to public service and to caring for those less fortunate than he. He will be remembered for his kindness, his lifelong friendships, his integrity, and his devotion to his family and to the values of his Jewish faith. Ed's older sisters, Ruth and Elaine, predeceased him. He is survived by his wife, Wini, his younger sister, Dolores, his sons, his nine grandchildren, his two great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. His gentle spirit will be greatly missed.
Ed was interred at the Jacksonville National Cemetery during a private family service.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 1 to May 3, 2020.