Edwin Russell Megonegal "Russ" of Fleming Island, FL passed away peacefully on June 21, 2019 at the age of 97. He was born in Philadelphia, PA on October 21, 1921. Mr. Megonegal was part of America's Greatest Generation, serving his country during WWII and the Korean War in the Army Air Corps, the Air Force and retiring in 1973 from the Pennsylvania Air National Guard with the rank of Colonel. He was a graduate of Franklin & Marshall College and Temple University. Mr. Megonegal had a long career in education in Pennsylvania as a teacher, assistant principal, principal and retiring as assistant superintendent of the William Penn School District. He and his beloved wife, Tigger, retired to Lake Mary, FL in 1981 where he served as a commissioner for the City of Lake Mary. He and Tigger made Clay County their home in 1991. Mr. Megonegal's service to Clay County was boundless. He served on the Clay County Planning and Zoning Committee and the Board of Penney Farms. He was actively involved in many charities including Rotary Club of Green Cove Springs, J.P. Hall Charities, Clay County Salvation Army Advisory Council, Food Pantry of Green Cove Springs, Republican Club of Clay County, Republican Executive Committee of Clay County, DePaul Society of St. Vincent's, United States Coast Guard Auxiliary and Clay County Fair Association. He was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Green Cove Springs. He received many awards for his public service including the Clay County Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016 and the Boy Scouts of America 12 Points Award in 2019. Mr. Megonegal is survived by his children, Nina Wunderlich (Tony), Eric Sather and Wayne Megonegal; grandchildren, Emily Wilson (Blake), Krista and Rachel Sather; great-grandchildren, Caleb and Madeline Joyner; and Virginia Hall (Mark) who was like a daughter to him. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lillian "Tigger" Megonegal and his son, Richard R. Megonegal. A memorial service will be held at 11:00am on Monday, July 1, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church of Green Cove Springs with Rev. Mark Hults officiating.

