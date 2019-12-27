Home

Quinn-Shalz - A Family Funeral Home
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-1100
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Quinn-Shalz - A Family Funeral Home
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Eeva Molasso


1944 - 2019
Eeva Molasso Obituary
MOLASSO
Eeva Liisa Molasso, 75, passed away at her residence on December 21, 2019. She was born February 24, 1944 in Oulu, Finland to Barnt and Hilkka Melart.
Eeva was a compassionate wife, mother and friend. She was an accomplished artist and writer as well as an avid gardener. She will be missed dearly by everyone who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 52 years, James Molasso; sons, Kirby (Dawn) Sutton, James Toby Molasso; sisters, Ulla Charlton, Leena (Carl) Cobb; grandchildren, James Toby, Jr., Odessa Nicole and Marshall. She is predeceased by her parents, Barnt and Hilkka Melart; brother, Allen Melart; and sister, Paula Hinson.
A Gathering for family and friends will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home, 3600 Third St. S., Jacksonville Beach, FL.
Please visit our online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home…
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
