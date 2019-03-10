Home

Eileen C. Fails Obituary
FAILS
Eileen C. Fails, age 93, of
Jacksonville, FL passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. She was born on January 7, 1926 in Paintsville, KY to Lon and Eleanor Compton. She married Clarence "Buzz" Fails on December 20, 1952 and they enjoyed 53 years of marriage until his passing on July 1, 2006.
Early in life she was a member of Lake Shore Presbyterian Church and a member of the Oak Hill PTA where she was in charge of their Carnival. Later she became a member of Orange Park Presbyterian and a part of the Women of the Church. She also volunteered with Asbury Methodist Church and was a member of the Orange Park Garden Club. Later she became a member of Doctors Inlet Elementary PTA and was in charge of their Carnival. She also served as a Clay County and District PTA Representative.
Mrs. Fails was a charter member of St. Giles Presbyterian Church and served as an Elder and was the head of their Women of the Church and also served as Floor Representative at Riverside Presbyterian House. She was also a Band Parent at Orange Park High School and was instrumental in coordinating the Mardi Gras Parade which welcomed home the Vietnam POW's. She was very active in her church and in her community but above all she loved her family and cherished time spent with loved ones.
Survivors include her children: Charles Fails (Debra), Eleanor Fails Hayden (Lee), and Chris Bullard (Jan); grandchildren: John Fails (Heather), Lauren Fails, and Jason Bullard; 4 great-grandchildren; and a special friend, Hank Hueler.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Jacksonville Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 111 Blanding Blvd, Orange Park, FL. Graveside services officiated by Chaplain Jess McCrosky will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday morning at Jacksonville Memory Gardens Cemetery in the Garden of Everlasting Life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Giles Presbyterian Church, 116 Foxridge Rd, Orange Park, FL 32065.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.jacksonvillememorygardens.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 10, 2019
