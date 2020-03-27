|
Haimowitz
Eileen Panitz Haimowitz, 85, of Pompano Beach, FL, daughter of the late Max Panitz and Gussie Gorenstein Panitz, passed away on March 15, 2020.
Eileen was born in Brooklyn, New York on February 3, 1935. She graduated from Erasmus Hall High School and continued on to receive associates of arts degree and associates of science degree from the Florida State College in Jacksonville, FL.
Eileen moved to Jacksonville in 1957, where she raised her family. Eileen moved to Pompano Beach, FL in 2000.
Eileen is survived by her four children, Jeffrey (Lisa), Russell (Kristin), Alisa Pate, and Marci Talisman, as well as her four grandchildren, Kyle, Erin, Jenna, and Evan, and many nieces and nephews whom she adored.
Eileen is preceded in death by her sister, Thelma Klein, and her brother, Larry Panitz.
Due to the unprecedented global events, a celebration of life will be held in Jacksonville, FL at a future date.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020