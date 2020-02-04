|
|
Gamache
Elaine Kay Gamache (nee Hartkemeyer) died peacefully on February 2, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida at the age of 77.
Elaine is survived by her children, Kimberly Brantley (nee Gamache) of St. Augustine, Florida, Erik (Shanna) Gamache of Morgan Hill, California, and Sarah Gamache of Jacksonville, Florida; her granddaughter, Jessica (Brandon) Brantley Bays of Port Orange, Florida; her siblings, Richard (Valerie) Hartkemeyer of Kalona, Iowa and Eileen (John) Schanbacher of Atkins, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her first-born son, David Gamache, her parents, Alfred and Helen Hartkemeyer, and her brother, David Hartkemeyer.
Elaine was born on February 6, 1942 in Vinton, Iowa. She spent the last 25 years or so of her professional career at John Woody Construction in Jacksonville.
Elaine leaves behind her beloved Boston Terriers, Molly and Bella.
The family will be having a celebration of life for Elaine in Iowa later this year. In lieu of flowers, they ask that donations be made in Elaine's name to the Boston Terrier Rescue of Alabama, abtr.org, from where she rescued her baby, Bella.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020