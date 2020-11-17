Roper
Mrs. Elaine Thrift Roper went home to be with her Lord and Savior on November 12, 2020. She was born September 18, 1924, in Valdosta, GA, the youngest of 5 daughters born to Owen and Bertie Thrift. Upon finishing her education, she married John Thomas "J.T." Roper, Sr. and moved to Jacksonville, FL. They were married for 53 years when J.T. preceded her in death in 1994. Following his passing, Elaine resided in Orange Park, FL for 26 years. Elaine was a dedicated Christian woman and charter member of North Shore Methodist Church and was a great admirer of Billy Graham and Joel Osteen.
Elaine was an avid gardener who loved planting and arranging flowerbeds, making them beautiful for everyone to enjoy. She was an advocate and champion for the mentally ill and never wavered in her support of them. She is best remembered for the love and care she gave in raising her family as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend. She was always present at every civic, school, and extracurricular event in which her family was involved, always ensuring no detail for which she was responsible was overlooked. She approached every task with humility and went over and above in her responsibilities. If she was asked to prepare one dish for a church supper, she prepared two. If her family had a school function approaching, their outfits were pressed to perfection and ready days ahead of time. Elaine did all these things tirelessly, asking nothing in return and always putting the needs of others ahead of herself. She had no problem in taking charge of any situation and expected no less of her family. She retired from the State of Florida, FCCJ.
In addition to her parents and husband, Elaine was predeceased by her son John T. "Joe" Roper, Jr.; her sisters Kathryn Thrift Shepard, Eva Barton, Jewell Barnum, and Sadie Thrift Levine; also her nephew Leon Herrington. She is survived by her daughter Katherine Izzo; her grandson Robert L. Barwick, III, great-grandson Robert L. "Rob" Barwick, IV, and her great-great-granddaughter Annabelle Barwick; also her nieces Cynthia Hernandez, Barbara Price, and Cindy Murphy; nephews Paul Shepard Whaley, and Richard Jewett.
A Homegoing Service and celebration of Elaine's life will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, November 20, 2020, in the chapel of Jacksonville Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 111 Blanding Blvd., Orange Park, FL with Dr. Dan McLean officiating. Elaine will be laid to rest in the Garden of Devotion following the services. Family members will greet friends from 1:00 PM until the hour of service on Friday afternoon at the funeral home.
Friends are encouraged to share remembrances of Elaine online at www.jacksonvillememorygardens.com
