Smart, SR.
Elbert Derald Smart Sr., 91, was born in Jacksonville, Florida on November 28, 1927. Derald passed away peacefully at St. Vincent's Southside Hospital, Community Hospice, at 3:45 a.m. on July 25, 2019. He was a loving patriarch to his family, fisherman, and "Papa" to all. He graduated from Ridgeland High School, and received a Bachelor's degree from Jacksonville University. He met his wife Constance while they both worked at Barnett Bank. He later served as the Building Manager for Blue Cross. In 1988 he joined his son as Owner-Manager at Thermal Systems Balancing where he retired in 2013.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years Constance Cook Smart; children Elaine (Fred), Derald, Jr.( Eva), James ( Linda), Curtis ( Joanne); grandchildren Dawn, Cristos, Kristen, Freddy, Justin, Trey and Ashley; and great grandchildren Paige, Mavrick, Brendan, and Moses.
Funeral services will be held at San Jose Baptist Church on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. A visitation will be held one hour prior beginning at 1:00 p.m. at the church.
HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Boulevard, is serving the family.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 26 to July 28, 2019