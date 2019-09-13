|
Elbert Wyatt "Tommy" Thomas went to be with his Lord on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Born in Hurricane Township, Pickens County, SC on June 30, 1925, to Wille and Essie Thomas, Tommy was preceded in death by his parents and nine siblings. Though he never had children, Tommy became a father figure to a lucky few with his wise insights, gentle correction, and endless encouragement, and had an extended family through the Episcopal Church and San Jose Country Club. After serving in World War II as an Army logistics Sargent, Tommy began work in 1947 for CSX Railroad and moved to Jacksonville in 1960. At CSX Tommy helped develop the "piggyback" carrier system used worldwide. However, he believed his greatest work began after retirement as a lay chaplain with Community Hospice and as a layman with his beloved St. John's Cathedral Episcopal Church. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 10 am in the Cathedral's Cummings Chapel, 256 E. Church Street, Jacksonville, FL with his internment to immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, please direct all remembrances to St. John's Cathedral Episcopal Church.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019